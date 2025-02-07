Reporter's Hotel Room Death Takes a Turn

Police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of a TV sports reporter who was in New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl, reports USA Today. Adan Manzano, 27, was found dead in his hotel room, and authorities aren't speculating about what happened. However:

Police arrested 48-year-old Danette Colbert of nearby Slidell after they say she was using his credit card at stores in the New Orleans area, per NBC News and WWLTV.

Colbert's arrest record "includes allegations of drugging men, theft of currency, fraudulent use of credit and debit cards, and other financial crimes," say police in Kenner.