Reporter's Hotel Room Death Takes a Turn

Police arrest a woman who they has a history of drugging and robbing men
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 7, 2025 1:24 PM CST
Woman Arrested After Reporter's Hotel Room Death
This photo provided by Telemundo Kansas City shows television reporter Adan Manzano.   (Telemundo Kansas City via AP)

Police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of a TV sports reporter who was in New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl, reports USA Today. Adan Manzano, 27, was found dead in his hotel room, and authorities aren't speculating about what happened. However:

  • Police arrested 48-year-old Danette Colbert of nearby Slidell after they say she was using his credit card at stores in the New Orleans area, per NBC News and WWLTV.
  • Colbert's arrest record "includes allegations of drugging men, theft of currency, fraudulent use of credit and debit cards, and other financial crimes," say police in Kenner.

  • Authorities say video shows Colbert entering Manzano's room about 4:30am Wednesday. She left briefly, returned, then left again for good by 6am, say police. Manzano's body was later found in the room.
  • Colbert has so far been charged only with property-theft crimes, but police say that could change once an autopsy is conducted.
  • Manzano worked for Kansas City Telemundo and Tico Sports.
(More media stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X