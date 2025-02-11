Man, 26, Busted for Making 30K Fake IDs

It's a rite of passage for college students to get their hands on fake IDs—but not exactly a desirable rite of passage to get busted for making them. A 26-year-old from Indiana is finding that out the unfortunate way, after copping to a scheme that authorities say produced more than 30,000 phony driver's licenses and other forms of identification, mostly bought by underage college students, reports the Guardian. Per a Feb. 5 DOJ release, James Watt of Indianapolis pleaded guilty to money laundering and unlawful production of document or authentication feature, earning him three years' probation.

Court documents indicate that Watt worked between March 2019 and February 2023 for a public website with the unsubtle tagline "Your #1 Trusted Source for Fake IDs," where most of the fees paid were forked over in crypto. "Customers would upload photos of themselves and an address to which to send the new ID," the DOJ release notes. "Watt then mailed the false identifications via US Postal Service collection boxes throughout Indianapolis, usually late at night to avoid detection."