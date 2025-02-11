Man, 26, Busted for Making 30K Fake IDs

James Watt—not Chris Hemsworth, whose face was used to push scheme—gets 3 years' probation
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 11, 2025 1:25 PM CST
Actor Chris Hemsworth's face was used to promote the fake-ID scheme.   (US Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Indiana, via Indianapolis Star)

It's a rite of passage for college students to get their hands on fake IDs—but not exactly a desirable rite of passage to get busted for making them. A 26-year-old from Indiana is finding that out the unfortunate way, after copping to a scheme that authorities say produced more than 30,000 phony driver's licenses and other forms of identification, mostly bought by underage college students, reports the Guardian. Per a Feb. 5 DOJ release, James Watt of Indianapolis pleaded guilty to money laundering and unlawful production of document or authentication feature, earning him three years' probation.

  • Court documents indicate that Watt worked between March 2019 and February 2023 for a public website with the unsubtle tagline "Your #1 Trusted Source for Fake IDs," where most of the fees paid were forked over in crypto. "Customers would upload photos of themselves and an address to which to send the new ID," the DOJ release notes. "Watt then mailed the false identifications via US Postal Service collection boxes throughout Indianapolis, usually late at night to avoid detection."

  • Ready-to-party college students weren't the only ones scooping up Watt's product—the release says that adults "far older than 21" were also purchasing the fake IDs, for more "nefarious" reasons. One man, for example, acquired one of the phony IDs after he had his real one suspended for DWI, say investigators, per the Indianapolis Star.
  • The paper also notes that the website Watt worked through used the face of actor Chris Hemsworth, known for playing Thor in the Marvel big-screen franchise, to promote the site. Authorities who swept Watt's residence say they found a phony driver's license there featuring Hemsworth's face, with the name "Thor Idviking.com."
  • All together, Watt was said to have collected 14 bitcoin for his services—an amount roughly equal to $1.3 million today. "Watt nearly became a millionaire simply through the manufacturing and mailing of thousands of fake IDs, essentially running a one-man BMV," says John E. Childress, acting US Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, in the release, referring to Indiana's motor vehicles department. "While Watt was not the operator of the website, he had a far more critical role, utilizing equipment and skill to manufacture quality fake identifications and brazenly violate the law thousands of times over."
