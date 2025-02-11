Religious Groups Push Back on Migrant Raids

More than two dozen Christian and Jewish groups representing millions of Americans—ranging from the Episcopal Church and the Union for Reform Judaism, to the Mennonites and Unitarian Universalists—filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging a Trump administration move giving immigration agents more leeway to make arrests in houses of worship. The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Washington, contends the new policy is spreading fear of raids, thus lowering attendance at worship services and other church programs, reports the AP. The result, says the suit, infringes on the groups' religious freedom—namely, their ability to minister to migrants, including those in the US illegally.

The new lawsuit expands on some of the arguments made in a similar lawsuit filed Jan. 27 by five Quaker congregations and later joined by the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and a Sikh temple. That suit is currently pending in US District Court in Maryland.