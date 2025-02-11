King Abdullah Faces Herculean Task at Trump Meeting

President Trump's controversial plans for a "Riviera of the Middle East"—ie, the Gaza Strip, after it's been stripped of its Palestinian residents—is sure to be a topic of conversation on Tuesday when Jordan leader King Abdullah II visits the White House. Both Egypt and Jordan, which Trump has suggested take in Palestinian refugees, have balked at his "audacious" proposal, with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi noting last week that his nation is "firm and unwavering" in its rejection, per the AP. Trump, however, has said he'd consider withholding aid to the two nations, and he said on Monday that Abdullah seems persuadable. "I do think he'll take, and I think other countries will take also," Trump said. "They have good hearts." More:

Friction: The meeting between Trump and the king will likely be a "tense" one, with Abdullah expected to inform the US president that he's against the Palestinian resettlement plan because it could "spur radicalism, spread chaos in the region, jeopardize peace with Israel, and threaten the country's very survival," per Reuters.