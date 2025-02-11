World / President Trump Trump Delivers an Ultimatum to Hamas Release all hostages by noon Saturday or 'all hell is going to break out' By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 11, 2025 6:40 AM CST Copied President Trump speaks with reporters as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, in Washington. (Photo/Alex Brandon) President Trump has entered the fray between Israel and Hamas. While speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, the president gave Hamas a deadline of noon Saturday to release all their remaining hostages from Israel, reports CBS News. "I'd say they ought to be returned by 12 o'clock on Saturday," Trump said. "All of them, not in drips and drabs, not two and one and three and four and two." "Israel can override it, but from myself, Saturday at 12 o'clock, and if they're not, they're not here, all hell is going to break out." Asked to clarify what he meant by that, Trump responded, "You'll find out, and they'll find out, too. Hamas will find out what I mean." His comments came after Hamas said it would delay this weekend's scheduled release of more hostages because it accuses Israel of violating terms of their ceasefire agreement. (Hamas also has been angered by Trump's plan to remove Palestinians from Gaza and redevelop it). Israel accuses Hamas of violating the pact, too, notes the New York Times. In this first six-week phase of the deal, Hamas was to release a total of 33 hostages, while Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. In response to Trump's comments, a Hamas spokesperson said they only complicated things, per the Times of Israel. "Trump must remember that there is an agreement that must be respected by both parties and this is the only way to return the prisoners (hostages)," said Sami Abu Zuhri. "The language of threats has no value and further complicates matters." (The last Israeli hostages released looked emaciated.) Report an error