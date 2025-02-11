Trump Delivers an Ultimatum to Hamas

President Trump has entered the fray between Israel and Hamas. While speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, the president gave Hamas a deadline of noon Saturday to release all their remaining hostages from Israel, reports CBS News .

His comments came after Hamas said it would delay this weekend's scheduled release of more hostages because it accuses Israel of violating terms of their ceasefire agreement. (Hamas also has been angered by Trump's plan to remove Palestinians from Gaza and redevelop it). Israel accuses Hamas of violating the pact, too, notes the New York Times. In this first six-week phase of the deal, Hamas was to release a total of 33 hostages, while Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. In response to Trump's comments, a Hamas spokesperson said they only complicated things, per the Times of Israel.