Judge Orders CDC, FDA to Restore Scrubbed Web Pages

Part of the Trump administration's purge of the federal government included the removal of thousands of web pages . Now, some of them might be coming back. A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration to put some websites back online—the Washington Post uses the term "several" to describe how many—after the the nonprofit advocacy group Doctors for America filed a lawsuit alleging the Department of Health and Human Services, under which the CDC and the FDA fall, violated federal law by removing web pages that its members use when researching issues and treating patients. The judge ordered the websites restored to their previous versions by end of day Tuesday, CBS News reports.

In his order, the judge wrote that if physicians "cannot provide these individuals the care they need (and deserve) within the scheduled and often limited time frame, there is a chance that some individuals will not receive treatment, including for severe, life-threatening conditions." The websites were removed after President Trump ordered all references to "gender ideology" be scrubbed, but the affected pages included information on sexually transmitted infections, immunization guidance, assisted reproductive technologies, and more. An anonymous federal health official says the pages were being restored, but that the situation "was a double waste for us because we took them offline, put some of them back, edited others and now are putting it back again." (More Health and Human Services stories.)