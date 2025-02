Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, OutKast, and Phish are some the 2025 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a list that also includes two sets of musical brothers who've had public feuds and recent reunions—the Black Crowes and Oasis. The Hall revealed the list of 14 performer nominees Wednesday, including Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Mana, Soundgarden, and the White Stripes. What you need to know, per the AP: