First California Fire Sale Is Not Cheap

Despite some residents' vow that "Altadena is not for sale," a burned-down property in the historically Black Los Angeles neighborhood devastated by the Eaton Fire has sold for more than half a million dollars. The 9,109-square-foot lot on West Calaveras Street, teased as a "great opportunity to build on a generous-sized lot," was listed for $449,000 but ultimately sold with a cash bid $100,000 above asking, reports the LAist . The property—which sold for $960,000 in 2023, when it included a 2-bedroom, 2-bath home—is now in escrow, with the sale expected to close Friday, real estate agent Brock Harris tells the Guardian .

Harris says he's received "lots of calls from people also looking to sell," which has some concerned about gentrification in Altadena, which reportedly had a Black homeownership rate of 81.5% before the fire. "Altadena has historically been a sanctuary for people who couldn't buy homes elsewhere, especially Black families," per the LAist. The owner of an Altadena home that remains standing tells the Guardian his neighbors are "pushing to not get bought out," But not all residents are able to manage a rebuild that could take years, says Harris. The owner of the Calaveras Street property, who rented it out to tenants, "didn't want to take on the enormous project."

The AP describes disparities in insurance payouts that mean some residents might not have the funds to rebuild in a neighborhood that ABC News notes "had already been experiencing signs of gentrification ahead of the destructive blaze." Harris says a professional builder taking over could mean Altadena residents get back into homes easier and faster, per LAist. For him, "the worst thing would be if a third of the lots never get rebuilt at all for decades." Still, he tells the Guardian, "No one should be taken advantage of, no one should panic-sell and no one should sell below market." (More Eaton Fire stories.)