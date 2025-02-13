Among Top-Grossing Films, a Big First for the Ladies

Percentage of movies with female protagonists equal those with male ones, thanks to Wicked et al.
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 13, 2025 9:21 AM CST
Among Top-Grossing Films, a Big First for the Ladies
This image shows Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande in a scene from the film "Wicked."   (Universal Pictures via AP)

For the first time in recent history, the percentage of top-grossing films featuring female protagonists equaled the percentage of films with male protagonists, according to a pair of annual studies released Tuesday. Movies like Wicked, Inside Out 2, and The Substance lifted Hollywood's theatrical releases to gender parity in leading roles in 2024.

  • Of the 100 top domestic grossing films in 2024, 42% had female protagonists, while 42% had male protagonists, per a report from the Center for the Study of Women in Television & Film at San Diego State University.

  • The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative (AII), which also released its annual study on Tuesday, found that 54% of the top 100 films at the box office in 2024 featured girls and women as protagonists, per the AP. That's a massive jump from just the year prior, when 30% of films featured women in lead roles. In 2007, when the USC annual study began, that figure was just 20%.
  • The percentage of female characters in speaking roles saw a more modest increase, from 35% to 37% in 2024, according to the San Diego State study. Major female characters rose from 38% in 2023 to 39% in 2024.
  • Universal Studios, led by Donna Langley, was the studio with the best record for female representation. In 2024, 66.7% of Universal releases centered on girls and women, per the AII.
  • "Films such as The Substance pushed back hard against a culture that considers women disposable," said Martha Lauzen, director of the Center for the Study of Women in Television & Film. "This is the first time we can say that gender equality has been reached in top-grossing films," added AII founder Stacy L. Smith. "We have always known that female-identified leads would make money. This is not the result of an economic awakening but is due to a number of different constituencies and efforts—at advocacy groups, at studios, through DEI initiatives—to assert the need for equality on screen."
(More movies stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X