Among Top-Grossing Films, a Big First for the Ladies

For the first time in recent history, the percentage of top-grossing films featuring female protagonists equaled the percentage of films with male protagonists, according to a pair of annual studies released Tuesday. Movies like Wicked, Inside Out 2, and The Substance lifted Hollywood's theatrical releases to gender parity in leading roles in 2024.
- Of the 100 top domestic grossing films in 2024, 42% had female protagonists, while 42% had male protagonists, per a report from the Center for the Study of Women in Television & Film at San Diego State University.