Among Top-Grossing Films, a Big First for the Ladies

For the first time in recent history, the percentage of top-grossing films featuring female protagonists equaled the percentage of films with male protagonists, according to a pair of annual studies released Tuesday. Movies like Wicked, Inside Out 2, and The Substance lifted Hollywood's theatrical releases to gender parity in leading roles in 2024.

Of the 100 top domestic grossing films in 2024, 42% had female protagonists, while 42% had male protagonists, per a report from the Center for the Study of Women in Television & Film at San Diego State University.