Only One US City Makes Top 10 List for Romance

Mumbai is No. 1 in Time Out's ranking of best cities globally for love; New Orleans is No. 7
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 14, 2025 2:02 PM CST
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/gorodenkoff)

Dating is never a universal experience, but one thing all of those in the "singles" column can agree on: No one wants to be looking for love in all the wrong places. That's why Time Out figured out which cities worldwide are the most lovey-dovey, surveying thousands of residents in each metropolis on such aspects of city life as dining out, culture, and nightlife, as well as how affordable all of that dating activity is. India's Mumbai shot to the top of the list, with nearly three-quarters of those polled saying it's easy to find love there. New Orleans made a showing as the only US city in the top 10. Below, the best and worst cities, along with the percentage of respondents who give their city a thumbs-up in the romance department:

Best Cities

  • Mumbai, India; 72%
  • Beijing; 69%
  • Jakarta, Indonesia; 66%
  • Shanghai; 65%
  • Medellin, Colombia; 64%
  • Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; 63%
  • New Orleans; 56%
  • Amsterdam; 56%
  • Bangkok; 54%
  • Cape Town, South Africa; 53%

Worst Cities

  • Vienna; 31%
  • Sydney; 29%
  • London; 28%
  • Brisbane, Australia; 28%
  • New York; 26%
  • Los Angeles; 26%
  • Marseille, France; 25%
  • Hong Kong; 23%
  • Tokyo; 21%
  • Bilbao, Spain; 14%
Time Out notes that all of the cities here, even those in the bottom 10, also made it onto its "best cities" overall list earlier this year. (More love stories.)

