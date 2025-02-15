Attacker Stabs 5 at Random

Four people were wounded and one killed when a 23-year-old man began stabbing passersby at random with a knife in the Austrian city of Villach on Saturday, police said. The victim who died was 14 years old, the BBC reports. Police said they have a 23-year-old man in custody, a Syrian national with legal residence in Austria, per the AP. A search was on for other possible suspects, because police said they weren't sure whether the man acted alone.
The other victims were all men. Two of them were seriously injured, and two received minor injuries, police said. The attack took place near the main square of Villach, which is near the border with Italy and Slovenia. A 42-year-old man who works for a food delivery company and saw the stabbings from his car drove toward the attacker to stop him, police said. (More stabbing attack stories.)