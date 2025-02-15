Attacker Stabs 5 at Random

Four people were wounded and one killed when a 23-year-old man began stabbing passersby at random with a knife in the Austrian city of Villach on Saturday, police said. The victim who died was 14 years old, the BBC reports. Police said they have a 23-year-old man in custody, a Syrian national with legal residence in Austria, per the AP. A search was on for other possible suspects, because police said they weren't sure whether the man acted alone.