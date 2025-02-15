Man Charged in CEO's Death Posts Thanks on New Website

The man charged in the shooting death of Brian Thompson, an insurance company CEO, has posted his thanks to supporters on a website set up by his lawyers. "I am overwhelmed by—and grateful for—everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support," Luigi Mangione said in the statement. A note on the site says it was established to provide information about his prosecutions. Mangione's comments appear to be his first public remarks since he shouted at reporters in December, NBC News reports.

Mangione is being held in New York City's Metropolitan Detention Center, charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the slaying of Thomson, who was shot from behind while walking in the city on Dec. 4. The new website includes sections for updates on Mangione's cases, contributions, and a contact form. It says people have sent him books, letters, and photos—and asks that no more books be sent. Inmates generally can't have more than five books, a photo album, and 25 pictures at a time, per Rolling Stone. Donations had topped $400,000 by Friday night. Mangione is due in court next on Feb. 21.