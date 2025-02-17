LeBron Skips All-Star Game for First Time in 2 Decades

LeBron James did not play in Sunday's All-Star Game, the first time he has been selected but will not participate in the league's midseason showcase, the AP reports. The Los Angeles Lakers star announced that he would miss the mini-tournament about 90 minutes before it was set to start, blaming ongoing foot and ankle issues. He was to play for Shaq's OGs, the team drafted by Shaquille O'Neal for the All-Star competition. James' first All-Star Game was in 2005 and he's been a pick every year since, so Sunday's game would have been his 21st. His 20 consecutive All-Star Game starts is a record. He also holds the record for All-Star selections.
Stephen Curry helped Shaq's OGs beat Chuck's Global Stars 41-25, scoring 12 points on four 3-pointers and ultimately winning MVP, the AP reports. It marked the 36-year-old Curry's 11th All-Star selection and 10th appearance overall. This is the first year the mini-tournament style was used, and the AP reports verdicts were mixed. Curry's take: "I think it was a good step in the right direction to reinvigorate the game in some way." Per the AP, the NBA "opted for ... untimed, short games with hopes that asking All-Stars to play fewer minutes would lead to better competition." More details on how it all played out here.
(More NBA All-Star Game
stories.)