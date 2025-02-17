LeBron Skips All-Star Game for First Time in 2 Decades

LeBron James did not play in Sunday's All-Star Game, the first time he has been selected but will not participate in the league's midseason showcase, the AP reports. The Los Angeles Lakers star announced that he would miss the mini-tournament about 90 minutes before it was set to start, blaming ongoing foot and ankle issues. He was to play for Shaq's OGs, the team drafted by Shaquille O'Neal for the All-Star competition. James' first All-Star Game was in 2005 and he's been a pick every year since, so Sunday's game would have been his 21st. His 20 consecutive All-Star Game starts is a record. He also holds the record for All-Star selections.