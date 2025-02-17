Trump Limo Leads Drivers Before Daytona 500

Donald Trump, attending the Daytona 500 for the second time as president Sunday, called the opening event of the NASCAR series a unifying event that possesses a spirit that will "fuel America's Golden Age"—which he has said would happen under his leadership, the AP reports. In a presidential message released as he flew to Daytona Beach, Florida, Trump said the Daytona 500 brings together people from all walks of life in a "shared passion for speed, adrenaline and the thrill of the race." Trump traveled from West Palm Beach, Florida, with several guests, including his son Eric and his wife, grandson Luke, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and his wife, and several members of Congress.

"From the roar of the engines on the track to the echo of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' soaring through the stands, the Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength and unyielding spirit that make America great," Trump said in the message. "That spirit is what will fuel America's Golden Age, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours." Air Force One buzzed the Daytona International Speedway before it landed. Trump's motorcade arrived at the speedway by driving onto a portion of the track. Trump's limousine later led drivers on two ceremonial laps and he went on the radio to urge them to have fun and be safe.

"This is your favorite president. I'm a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people. How you do this I don't know, but I just want you to be safe," Trump said. "You're talented people and you're great people and great Americans. Have a good day, have a lot of fun and I'll see you later." Trump was at the race in 2020 while running for a second term. He was given the honor of being grand marshal of NASCAR's biggest and most prestigious event of the year and delivered the command for drivers to start their engines. Air Force One did a flyover and his limousine drove on the speedway back then, too. (After a rain delay, Sunday's race was won by William Byron.)