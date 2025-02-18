Couple on Round-the-World Trip Charged as Spies in Iran

The last social media post from a British couple who entered Iran on an epic motorcycle journey read, "What a wonderful place." Craig and Lindsay Foreman may be rethinking that sentiment from Jan. 3. Iran has arrested the pair and charged them with espionage, reports the BBC . The Foremans "entered Iran under the guise of tourists" and "gathered information in multiple provinces of the country," says a government spokesman. The couple, both of whom are 52, rode into Iran from Armenia on Dec. 30 and planned to stay for five days as part of their global trip, according to the Guardian .

Britain's Foreign Office says it is aware of the charges, and "we are providing them with consular assistance and remain in close contact with their family members." The couple has been detained in the province of Kerman since their arrest. Iran hasn't released much in the way of detail, saying the Foremans had been under surveillance and were "cooperating with front organizations linked to the intelligence services of hostile and Western countries." Though natives of the UK, the Foremans had been living in Spain more recently. (More Iran stories.)