Joy Behar Agrees With MAGA Over Hanks Skit

Tom Hanks revived his "Doug" MAGA character for the Saturday Night Live anniversary show, and he's been taking flak from the right ever since, reports Fox News . On Tuesday, however, a new critic joined the chorus whose name is likely a surprise to supporters of the president: Joy Behar of The View.

"I personally would never do that, because I don't believe that any group is one thing," Behar said, though she also got in a critique of the president. "A lot of these people [who voted for Trump], in my opinion, have been misled. They thought that grocery prices would come down. They're up. They thought inflation was coming down. It's up. They thought that Medicaid was safe. It's not. They thought Social Security was safe. It's not."

Still, her criticism of the sketch was in sync with many on the right. "This tired trope that MAGA is racist is disgusting," tweeted political commentator Link Lauren, voicing a common sentiment. And Victoria Jackson, an SNL alum who is a staunch Trump backer, told TMZ she thought the skit was "stupid" and "downright disgusting." (More Joy Behar stories.)