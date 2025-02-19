Fired National Park Rangers' Emotional Letters Go Viral

Among the thousands who have lost their jobs as the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency works its way through the federal workforce are about 1,000 National Park Service employees. One of those, Brian Gibbs, responded with an open letter that quickly went viral, CBS News reports. Gibbs says he had his "dream job" as an education park ranger at Iowa's Effigy Mounds National Monument, but that on Friday, he suddenly found himself denied access to his government email and locked out of his electronic personal file before he could print his professional records. "Things are not ok. I am not ok," he wrote.
The AP reports that the NPS workers who were fired were new hires in charge of visitor education and park maintenance. "Fewer staff means shorter visitor center hours, delayed openings, and closed campgrounds," says a senior VP at one advocacy group, who warns that problems could range from trash buildup and dirty bathrooms to actual visitor safety risks. In another open letter from a fired park ranger that was gaining attention, Stacy Ramsey, who worked at Arkansas' Buffalo National River, wonders, "Did those who made the decision know or care that the main objective of my position is to provide preventive search and rescue education, to keep park visitors safe?" In addition, about 3,400 US Forest Service workers have lost their jobs.