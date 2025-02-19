Fired National Park Rangers' Emotional Letters Go Viral

Among the thousands who have lost their jobs as the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency works its way through the federal workforce are about 1,000 National Park Service employees. One of those, Brian Gibbs, responded with an open letter that quickly went viral, CBS News reports. Gibbs says he had his "dream job" as an education park ranger at Iowa's Effigy Mounds National Monument, but that on Friday, he suddenly found himself denied access to his government email and locked out of his electronic personal file before he could print his professional records. "Things are not ok. I am not ok," he wrote.