Meghan Markle Rebrands Her Lifestyle Brand

Au revoir, American Riviera Orchard. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has rebranded her fledgling company to As Ever just weeks after restarting her social media life under a new handle on Instagram, the AP reports. Meghan teased American Riviera Orchard last year with jars of preserves. The new company has a fresh website she unveiled Monday with a rare photo of 3-year-old Lilibet, her youngest child with Prince Harry. Lilibet is seen frolicking on a well-manicured lawn with her mother.

In a video posted to her new Instagram account, @Meghan, she said the name American Riviera, a moniker for her home turf near Santa Barbara, California, felt limiting in its support of locally grown and made products. She said she wants to include a wider range of goods under her new umbrella. The news comes two weeks before the debut of With Love, Meghan, her lifestyle show on Netflix. Meghan said Netflix has come on board as a business partner as well. She called that development "huge."

She said she chose the name As Ever in 2022. During her Suits years, she had a popular lifestyle blog, The Tig. "As Ever essentially means as it's always been and if you followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening. This is what I do and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years. But now I can," she said. It appears paperwork for the "As Ever" trademark was filed in September, for similar goods and services as American Riviera Orchard. The new company was filed under a different LLC than American Riviera.