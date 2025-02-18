Guy Pearce: Kevin Spacey 'Targeted Me'

During the height of the scandal around Kevin Spacey's alleged sexual misconduct, his LA Confidential co-star Guy Pearce described the actor as "handsy," adding that he was "made to feel uncomfortable." Now, Pearce is sharing more about what he describes as Spacey's unwanted advances during the filming of the 1997 film in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter 's Scott Feinberg, which saw him fighting back tears. "I was young and susceptible, and he targeted me, no question," the 57-year-old Oscar-nominated actor says of Spacey, eight years his senior, on Feinberg's Awards Chatter podcast .

Pearce—who plays a wealthy industrialist who sexually assaults another man in The Brutalist—says he dismissed Spacey's advances over five months, but "really I was sort of scared of Kevin because he's quite an aggressive man." He recalls telling his then-wife that he only felt safe on set when fellow actor Simon Baker was present because Spacey's attention would turn to the younger and "prettier" actor. Pearce says it was only in 2017, when various allegations against Spacey surfaced amid the #MeToo movement, that "it really dawned on me the impact that had occurred and how I sort of brushed it off and how I had either shelved it or blocked it out or whatever."

"I broke down and sobbed, and I couldn't stop," Pearce tells Feinberg. "That was a really incredible wake-up call." He reluctantly describes himself as "a victim to a degree," but says he "was certainly not a victim by any means to the extent that other people have been to sexual predators." Still, he felt compelled to confront Spacey in later years, he tells Feinberg, noting a couple of interactions "got ugly," per the Guardian. Now, "I don't want him to get away with what he gets away with," Pearce says of the actor eyeing a Hollywood comeback following his acquittal on sexual assault charges. (Spacey has said he "caressed people" but there was no "groping.")