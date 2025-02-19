Feds Giveth Accidental Pink Slips, Taketh Them Away

Last week, the Energy Department had to scramble to rehire nuclear energy specialists for the National Nuclear Security Administration, after it mistakenly told hundreds of staffers at the agency they'd lost their jobs. That's not the only incident of head-count slashing gone awry throughout the government at the behest of the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, with reports of similar accidental pink slips being sent out at multiple entities:
- USDA: Per NBC News, the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday admitted it had erroneously canned "several" employees who were toiling behind the scenes on the federal government's response to the avian flu (H5N1) outbreak. "Although several positions supporting [bird flu efforts] were notified of their terminations over the weekend, we are working to swiftly rectify the situation and rescind those letters," a USDA rep says in a statement. The spokesperson added that the department "continues to prioritize the response to highly pathogenic avian influenza," which has annihilated poultry flocks nationwide.
- HHS: On Friday, nearly 1,000 staffers at Indian Health Services were told by phone they'd be losing their jobs—only to have Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. personally rescind those layoffs just hours later, reports Forbes. "The Indian Health Service has always been treated as the redheaded stepchild at HHS," RFK Jr. said in a written statement to Indian Country Today. "My father [Robert F. Kennedy] often complained that IHS was chronically understaffed and underfunded. President Trump wants me to rectify this sad history."
- SBA: Perhaps the most confused ex-federal workers at the moment are those cleaning out their desks at the Small Business Administration, which last week mistakenly fired probationary staffers, then rehired them back—and then the next day fired them again, per Bloomberg News. "If you are in receipt of the initial notice [of being fired], your employment has not been terminated as was erroneously indicated in the initial notice," was the email that those workers got on Monday. After breathing a sigh of relief, some of those same workers then got this email on Tuesday: "During this probationary or trial period, it has been determined that your continued employment does not promote the efficiency of the service because you have failed to demonstrate fitness for continued federal employment."
