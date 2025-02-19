Feds Giveth Accidental Pink Slips, Taketh Them Away

Last week, the Energy Department had to scramble to rehire nuclear energy specialists for the National Nuclear Security Administration, after it mistakenly told hundreds of staffers at the agency they'd lost their jobs. That's not the only incident of head-count slashing gone awry throughout the government at the behest of the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, with reports of similar accidental pink slips being sent out at multiple entities:

USDA: Per NBC News, the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday admitted it had erroneously canned "several" employees who were toiling behind the scenes on the federal government's response to the avian flu (H5N1) outbreak. "Although several positions supporting [bird flu efforts] were notified of their terminations over the weekend, we are working to swiftly rectify the situation and rescind those letters," a USDA rep says in a statement. The spokesperson added that the department "continues to prioritize the response to highly pathogenic avian influenza," which has annihilated poultry flocks nationwide.