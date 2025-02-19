Cops; Boy, 14, Killed 2 Men Trying to Steal Guns

Police in Kentucky say a 14-year-old boy was at home by himself when two men broke in. But the similarities to Home Alone end there. Police say the teen fatally shot both men before fleeing the home in Manchester, NBC New s reports. In a news release , Kentucky State Police said a 911 call about a shooting incident was received at 4:24am Sunday. "Troopers determined that the two men involved had forcibly entered a residence with the intention of stealing firearms from a safe," police said.

"During the break-in, a juvenile resident of the home discovered the intruders and saw them holding firearms," police said. "The juvenile, acting in self-defense, retrieved a handgun and shot both men before escaping through a bedroom window." Chief Jeff Couch of the Manchester Police Department tells NBC News that no other residents were home at the time. He says the boy used a handgun that belongs to his father.

Police identified the two shot men as 44-year-old Roger Smith, who died from his injuries in a local hospital, and 51-year-old Jeffrey Allen, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The 14-year-old is not in custody and no charges have been filed. It will "likely be in the hands of local prosecutors to decide on whether or not they wish the case to go the grand jury," KentuckyToday reports. (More Kentucky stories.)