Trump Slips in Poll, Musk Lags

President Trump's approval rating has slipped since his first week in office, down 2 percentage points to 45%, a Gallup poll released Wednesday found. At this point, 51% of respondents disapprove of his job performance. Trump's approval rating is running 15 points below the mid-February average of all other elected presidents since 1953, though it's 5 points above where he was in February 2017. Two other polls released this week showed Trump ally Elon Musk is less popular, per Politico.
Pew Research Center found Musk's approval rating at 42%, with 54% of respondents saying they have an unfavorable opinion of Trump's head of the Department of Government Efficiency. Quinnipiac University posed a different question, asking if respondents think Musk's role in the government is too big. A majority, 55%, said it is, while 36% said Musk has about the right amount of power. Just 3% want him to have more. Trump's approval rating by issue doesn't vary much, with 42% liking his handling of the economy, for instance, though he was at 48% in February 2017. His approval rating on immigration is 46% and on foreign affairs, 44%.