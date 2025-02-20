Trump Slips in Poll, Musk Lags

President Trump's approval rating has slipped since his first week in office, down 2 percentage points to 45%, a Gallup poll released Wednesday found. At this point, 51% of respondents disapprove of his job performance. Trump's approval rating is running 15 points below the mid-February average of all other elected presidents since 1953, though it's 5 points above where he was in February 2017. Two other polls released this week showed Trump ally Elon Musk is less popular, per Politico .

Pew Research Center found Musk's approval rating at 42%, with 54% of respondents saying they have an unfavorable opinion of Trump's head of the Department of Government Efficiency. Quinnipiac University posed a different question, asking if respondents think Musk's role in the government is too big. A majority, 55%, said it is, while 36% said Musk has about the right amount of power. Just 3% want him to have more. Trump's approval rating by issue doesn't vary much, with 42% liking his handling of the economy, for instance, though he was at 48% in February 2017. His approval rating on immigration is 46% and on foreign affairs, 44%.