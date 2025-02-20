Cynthia Erivo Will Host Tony Awards

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who has been earning awards left and right, will next be handing them out—she's been picked to be the host of the Tony Awards, the AP reports. "I am so proud and excited to take on this glorious honor," Erivo said in a statement. "I am looking forward to ushering the theater community at large through a night that celebrates the wonderful performances we have witnessed throughout the year. I hope I can rise to the occasion." Erivo has won a Grammy, Emmy, and a Tony, as well as a Golden Globe, SAG Award, and three Academy Award nominations (including one this season for Wicked, the outcome of which will be announced at the Oscars March 2).