Munn Says She Turned Down 7-Figure Offer to Sign NDA

Olivia Munn says she turned down a large amount of money after a traumatizing incident on a movie set because she didn't want people to think her silence could be bought. "It was so traumatic that I had to file complaints with the studio," Munn said this week on Monica Lewinsky's new " Reclaiming " podcast. "It got to this place where I was offered a lot of money, a lot a of money—seven figures—to accept their apology. But it came along with an NDA," she said, per the Hollywood Reporter . Munn didn't name the production, but she said it was in the "beginning of #MeToo and Times Up ... the Harvey Weinstein reckoning that began it all."

"This was when people were targeting anyone who signed an NDA saying, 'Oh, you only did it for the money,'" Munn said. "I was concerned that the studio, in an effort to diminish my voice, would leak that I had signed an NDA for money." She said she would not have discussed the incident publicly because she "just wanted to move past it all," but she felt signing an NDA was "so wrong," E! Online reports. She said somebody told her she would be "crazy" not to take the money and she replied," I know this is a lot of money to you, but it is not a lot of money for me to lose my voice."

Munn has spoken out before about on-set issues, Variety reports. In 2017, she was one of six women who accused director Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct. She said that in one incident, he masturbated in front of her in his trailer on the set of 2004's After the Sunset. In 2018, she pushed to have a scene removed from The Predator after learning that it featured a registered sex offender who was a longtime friend of director Shane Black. (More Olivia Munn stories.)