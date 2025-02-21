Los Angeles Mayor Dismisses Fire Chief, Lays Blame

Six weeks after devastating wildfires, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ousted the city's fire chief amid a public rift between the chief and City Hall. Bass said in a statement on Friday that she is removing Chief Kristin Crowley immediately. The mayor asserted that 1,000 more firefighters could have been on duty the morning the fires broke out on Jan. 7 but "were instead sent home on Chief Crowley's watch," per the AP and the New York Times. Bass added that the chief refused a request to prepare an "after-action report" on the fires, which she called a necessary step in the investigation.