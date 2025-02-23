Fort Knox Has Had Few Visitors

President Trump says Elon Musk will be looking at Fort Knox, the famous depository in Kentucky for American gold reserves, to make sure the gold is still there. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says that there is an audit every year and that "all the gold is present and accounted for," the AP reports. Still, Trump told Republican governors Thursday evening: "We're going to open up the the doors. We're going to inspect Fort Knox," adding, "I don't want to open it and the cupboards are bare." Here's what a visitor to the US Bullion Depository might learn: