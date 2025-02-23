These Great Albums Each Claim a So-So Song

Much like a pitcher who screws up his perfect game in the ninth, there's nothing more frustrating than that almost-impeccable album that blows its streak with just one mediocre song—or, as Andy Greene puts it for Rolling Stone, a song that "sucks to such a profound degree that it almost feels like a sick joke." Greene was so intrigued by this phenomenon that he scoured the musical archives to come up with the top "otherwise perfect" albums that were marred by a dud. Here are the top 10, in Greene's eyes (and yes, we included links, in case you're curious—if we had to listen, you do, too):
- "Mother," the Police (Synchronicity)
- "Seamus," Pink Floyd (Meddle)
- "My World," Guns N' Roses (Use Your Illusion II)
- "Jamaica Jerk-Off," Elton John (Goodbye Yellow Brick Road)
- "FX," Black Sabbath (Vol. 4)
- "Voices of Old People," Simon & Garfunkel (Bookends)
- "Student Demonstration Time," the Beach Boys (Surf's Up)
- "Silas Stingy," the Who (The Who Sell Out)
- "Good Morning Good Morning," the Beatles (Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band)
- "We Will Fall," the Stooges (The Stooges)
