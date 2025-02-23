These Great Albums Each Claim a So-So Song

The Police's 'Mother,' from Synchronicity, tops Rolling Stone?'s ranking as worst of the bunch
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 23, 2025 9:30 AM CST
10 Meh Songs on Awesome Albums
Screenshot of "Synchronicity" album cover.   (YouTube/The Police)

Much like a pitcher who screws up his perfect game in the ninth, there's nothing more frustrating than that almost-impeccable album that blows its streak with just one mediocre song—or, as Andy Greene puts it for Rolling Stone, a song that "sucks to such a profound degree that it almost feels like a sick joke." Greene was so intrigued by this phenomenon that he scoured the musical archives to come up with the top "otherwise perfect" albums that were marred by a dud. Here are the top 10, in Greene's eyes (and yes, we included links, in case you're curious—if we had to listen, you do, too):

  1. "Mother," the Police (Synchronicity)
  2. "Seamus," Pink Floyd (Meddle)
  3. "My World," Guns N' Roses (Use Your Illusion II)
  4. "Jamaica Jerk-Off," Elton John (Goodbye Yellow Brick Road)
  5. "FX," Black Sabbath (Vol. 4)
  6. "Voices of Old People," Simon & Garfunkel (Bookends)
  7. "Student Demonstration Time," the Beach Boys (Surf's Up)
  8. "Silas Stingy," the Who (The Who Sell Out)
  9. "Good Morning Good Morning," the Beatles (Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band)
  10. "We Will Fall," the Stooges (The Stooges)
