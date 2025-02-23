MSNBC Drops Joy Reid Show

MSNBC's new president has made her first major move, a programming change that leaves evening hosts Joy Reid and Alex Wagner out. The ReidOut, which has the 7pm ET slot, will air its final episode after five years on the schedule this week, the New York Times reports. Wagner, whose displacement from the 9pm hour was said to be ending in April, instead will not be back as a host. Rebecca Kutler, who had been interim president until earlier this month, is charged with improving MSNBC's ratings; the network is running better than CNN but still trails Fox News.

The plan is to move The Weekend, which airs Saturday and Sunday mornings, to Reid's slot. That show is hosted by Symone Sanders Townsend, a former Democratic strategist; Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee; and TV journalist Alicia Menendez. People familiar with the shakeup said Wagner's replacement hasn't been decided yet. She's been assigned to cover President Trump's first 100 days in office but will not return. Instead, Wagner will be named an MSNBC contributor, per Variety. Comcast plans to spin off the cable network, along with several others, into a separate company. "Our jobs are hard on a normal day," Kutler told the staff when she was promoted, "and these are not normal times." (More MSNBC stories.)