MSNBC Drops Joy Reid Show

The ReidOut's last episode is to air this week
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 23, 2025 10:35 AM CST
MSNBC Moves Shut Out Joy Reid, Alex Wagner
This image released by MSNBC shows Alex Wagner who will debut her new show “Alex Wagner Tonight," on Tuesday.   (Patrick Randak/MSNBC via AP)

MSNBC's new president has made her first major move, a programming change that leaves evening hosts Joy Reid and Alex Wagner out. The ReidOut, which has the 7pm ET slot, will air its final episode after five years on the schedule this week, the New York Times reports. Wagner, whose displacement from the 9pm hour was said to be ending in April, instead will not be back as a host. Rebecca Kutler, who had been interim president until earlier this month, is charged with improving MSNBC's ratings; the network is running better than CNN but still trails Fox News.

The plan is to move The Weekend, which airs Saturday and Sunday mornings, to Reid's slot. That show is hosted by Symone Sanders Townsend, a former Democratic strategist; Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee; and TV journalist Alicia Menendez. People familiar with the shakeup said Wagner's replacement hasn't been decided yet. She's been assigned to cover President Trump's first 100 days in office but will not return. Instead, Wagner will be named an MSNBC contributor, per Variety. Comcast plans to spin off the cable network, along with several others, into a separate company. "Our jobs are hard on a normal day," Kutler told the staff when she was promoted, "and these are not normal times." (More MSNBC stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X