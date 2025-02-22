Buffett's Letter Includes a Word for 'Uncle Sam'

Warren Buffett on Saturday celebrated the successes of Berkshire Hathaway's companies last year and in the 60 years since he took over a struggling New England textile company and began converting it into a massive conglomerate. His annual letter to shareholders also had suggestions for President Trump, the AP reports. Buffett acknowledged that he has made mistakes over the years, without offering many examples, but he assured shareholders that the person he has chosen to one day succeed him as CEO, Greg Abel, isn't one of them.