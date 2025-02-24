Judge Declines to Restore AP's White House Access

A federal judge on Monday declined to immediately order the White House to restore the Associated Press' access to presidential events, saying the news organization had not demonstrated it had suffered any irreparable harm. But he urged the Trump administration to reconsider its two-week-old ban, saying that case law "is uniformly unhelpful to the White House," the AP reports. US District Judge Trevor N. McFadden's decision was only for the moment, however. He told attorneys for the Trump administration and the AP that the issue required more exploration before ruling.