Raccoons as Pets? If One Kansas Man Has His Way, Yes

Stephen Kaspar says 'It's like any other exotic breed,' but critics of the bill fear rabies
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 25, 2025 9:21 AM CST
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Denise Hasse)

About 20 states allow for the keeping of raccoons as pets, and if Stephen Kaspar is successful in his latest mission, Kansas will be next. The Lenexa resident is behind a push to pass a bill that would legalize raccoon ownership, with "clear evidence that proper regulation can ensure public safety and animal welfare," he tells the Topeka Capital-Journal.

  • Details: Per the proposed legislation, owners would need to have their raccoon vaccinated against rabies, take it for regular vet checkups, and complete an educational program on caring for their pet. Kaspar also recommends that ownership permits only be given out if individuals buy a raccoon from a USDA-licensed breeder—meaning, it won't be permissible to just bring one in from your yard, per the Lawrence Times.

  • Personal experience: Kaspar, who says he's been feeding and training wild raccoons near his home for four years, calls his interactions with the ring-tailed mammal the "highlight of my life." "These are the things that you do when you become an empty nester," he says. "A lot of people have them and don't realize that they're not legal pets," says GOP Rep. Joe Seiwert, who's also lobbying for the bill and says he had "a lot of wild pets" growing up on a farm as a kid.
  • Concerns: Critics, however, worry about the possibility of distemper, rabies, and other issues that might emerge. For instance, Rep. Doug Blex, a wildlife biologist, says that while young raccoons may seem cute and cuddly, they aren't always the most pleasant as adults. "Once it grows up ... it is going to be mean and nasty when it comes breeding season," he tells the Capital-Journal. "I've seen more damage done from pet raccoons than you can believe."
  • Onward: Still, Kaspar thinks his idea's time has come. "It's like any other exotic breed," he tells KMUW. "We have exotic cats that are legal, servals ... parrots, ferrets, sugar gliders." He also says that the rabies risk wouldn't be there, as the raccoons would come from a certified breeder, not from the wild. A hearing was held on the matter last week by the Kansas House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, but a more formal decision is still to come.
