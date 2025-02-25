Raccoons as Pets? If One Kansas Man Has His Way, Yes

About 20 states allow for the keeping of raccoons as pets, and if Stephen Kaspar is successful in his latest mission, Kansas will be next. The Lenexa resident is behind a push to pass a bill that would legalize raccoon ownership, with "clear evidence that proper regulation can ensure public safety and animal welfare," he tells the Topeka Capital-Journal.
- Details: Per the proposed legislation, owners would need to have their raccoon vaccinated against rabies, take it for regular vet checkups, and complete an educational program on caring for their pet. Kaspar also recommends that ownership permits only be given out if individuals buy a raccoon from a USDA-licensed breeder—meaning, it won't be permissible to just bring one in from your yard, per the Lawrence Times.