21 Tech Staffers Resign From DOGE Office

More than 20 civilian employees resigned in protest of the Department of Government Efficiency on Tuesday—the twist being that they technically worked for DOGE itself. The 21 staffers shared a resignation letter with the AP in which they said they would no longer use their tech skills to "dismantle critical public services." Details:

Those who resigned originally worked for what was known as the United States Digital Service, which was set up after the botched rollout of ObamaCare. The office was folded into DOGE after President Trump took office in January.

The employees say they first had to undergo interviews that seemed more about politics than IT. "Several of these interviewers refused to identify themselves, asked questions about political loyalty, attempted to pit colleagues against each other, and demonstrated limited technical ability," the staffers wrote. "This process created significant security risks." The letter is posted on the "We Are the Builders" website, per the Hill.