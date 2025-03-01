10 Colors Named After Famous People

If you had to assign a color to yourself, what would it be? Pantone has made that decision for Drew Barrymore, naming its latest shade of yellow after the perpetually cheery ET star, reports Fast Company. With her "undeniable warmth," Barrymore "welcomes all into her light and makes you feel like an old friend instead of a stranger," the color expert notes in announcing Barrymore's new hue, which it says is in honor of Barrymore's 50th birthday this month.
Drew Barrymore Yellow "is more than just a color—it is a reflection of [Barrymore's] unwavering warmth, curiosity, and joy," says Pantone. "A creamy golden yellow, the shade is imbued with good cheer and a sense of creative energy, much like Drew herself." Read on for other colors named after famous folks, as compiled by FC, Mental Floss, and Behance; click on the links to view the colors themselves:
- Drew Barrymore Yellow
- Team Coco Orange (named for late-night host Conan O'Brien)
- Brady Blue (retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady)
- Love Symbol #2 (singer and musician Prince)
- Ultra Black by Nas (rapper Nas)
- Titian Red (16th-century Italian painter Titian)
- Mountbatten Pink (British statesman Lord Louis Mountbatten)
- Alice Blue (Teddy Roosevelt daughter Alice Roosevelt Longworth)
- Fuchsia (botanist Leonhart Fuchs)
- Isabelline (Isabella of Austria, daughter of Spain's Philip II; you'll want to read more about this color's ties to dirty underwear here)
