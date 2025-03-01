10 Colors Named After Famous People

If you had to assign a color to yourself, what would it be? Pantone has made that decision for Drew Barrymore, naming its latest shade of yellow after the perpetually cheery ET star, reports Fast Company. With her "undeniable warmth," Barrymore "welcomes all into her light and makes you feel like an old friend instead of a stranger," the color expert notes in announcing Barrymore's new hue, which it says is in honor of Barrymore's 50th birthday this month.