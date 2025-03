10 Colors Named After Famous People

If you had to assign a color to yourself, what would it be? Pantone has made that decision for Drew Barrymore, naming its latest shade of yellow after the perpetually cheery ET star, reports Fast Company . With her "undeniable warmth," Barrymore "welcomes all into her light and makes you feel like an old friend instead of a stranger," the color expert notes in announcing Barrymore's new hue, which it says is in honor of Barrymore's 50th birthday this month.

Drew Barrymore Yellow "is more than just a color—it is a reflection of [Barrymore's] unwavering warmth, curiosity, and joy," says Pantone. "A creamy golden yellow, the shade is imbued with good cheer and a sense of creative energy, much like Drew herself." Read on for other colors named after famous folks, as compiled by FC, Mental Floss, and Behance; click on the links to view the colors themselves:

