That Text About Your Unpaid Tolls? You've Been 'Smished'

If you recently received a text message reprimanding you for an unpaid road toll bill, or even "toll evasion" (as several Newser editors were accused of), you can probably ignore it. Authorities are warning that mystery texts blasted out across the country are phony, pretending to come directly from individual states' toll collection services in the hopes of duping unsuspecting recipients out of money, reports CBS News . "Whether you've driven through a toll recently or not, you might've gotten a text saying you owe money for unpaid tolls. It's probably a scam," the FTC said in a consumer alert last month.

The FBI notes that the texts seem to slightly differ, depending on where the recipient is located, but they all "claim the recipient owes money for unpaid tolls and contain almost identical language," per the Hill. The bureau says that upward of 60,000 scam toll texts were sent out last year, using a tactic called "smishing"—a portmanteau of "SMS" (Short Message Service) and "phishing." Per the FBI, perpetrators often see success with smishing scams because people trust texts more than, say, emails, especially if they appear to come from credible sources like a bank.

This makes it easy for perps "to trick users into clicking on malicious links or sharing sensitive information," per the FBI—meaning it's not just cash you might lose, but also personal data that can enable someone to steal your identity. Authorities say that the faux toll links that recipients have been instructed to click on typically have been registered offshore, including in Hong Kong, Russia, and South America, a rep from San Francisco's Metropolitan Transportation Commission tells the Hill.

So what more should you know about this toll scam, and similar ones? CBS and USA Today offer tips, including not replying to texts or clicking on links; using your phone's "report junk" feature before deleting the message entirely; blocking the number or email it came from; and filing a complaint with the FBI's Internet Criminal Complaint Center. If you did respond to such a text or otherwise inadvertently handed over information, the bureau recommends you do what you can to shore up security on all your personal info and financial accounts. (More tolls stories.)