Despite documented problems with the evidence against him and an earlier request from prosecutors to clear his record, Adnan Syed will remain a convicted murderer, according to court papers filed Tuesday night. The decision from Baltimore prosecutors comes ahead of a scheduled hearing Wednesday morning where a judge will consider whether to reduce Syed's sentence, but this means the conviction itself is no longer in question. It's the latest wrinkle in an ongoing legal odyssey that garnered a massive following after being featured in the "Serial" podcast over a decade ago, reports the AP. More: