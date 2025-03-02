Billionaire's Mission: End the Nursing Shortage

In 2011, financier Bill Conway announced he would give away $1 billion to create jobs for the poor and asked the public to send him ideas. Most of the 2,500 or so suggestions didn't fly, but several suggested backing bachelor's degree nursing programs "It was along the lines of: If we support potential students to get a nursing degree, then they'll always be able to get a job and take care of themselves, their families, and the rest of us," Conway tells the AP . "My wife and I thought that sounded pretty good." Since then, no other wealthy donor has dedicated as much money to such a wide range of nursing programs as Conway, the 75-year-old co-founder of the private equity giant the Carlyle Group, and his late wife, Joanne Barkett Conway, who died in January 2024.

The philanthropy efforts are destined to grow, with Conway only about a third of the way toward his target of giving $1 billion to nursing. So far, he has donated $325.6 million to support student aid, new buildings, efforts to recruit and retain faculty, and more at 22 nursing schools in the Eastern and mid-Atlantic regions. He also is backing a pediatric nursing program at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC. Over the past decade, that money has helped produce more than 7,000 nurses. "I expect that of most of the money I leave to charity will go to continuing this mission," says Conway, whose net worth Forbes estimates at $4 billion. "I see that we're starting to make a difference in some places, and I'd like to make more of a difference over time."

America's nursing shortage is misunderstood, says Linda Aiken, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania's nursing school. The public hears about a nursing shortage and thinks there are not enough nurses or people who want to become nurses, but the problem is more complicated than that, she says. For one thing, many more people want to become nurses than there are spots available in nursing schools because there are not enough nursing professors. As a result, nursing schools can accept few of the students who apply. In 2022, roughly 78,000 qualified applicants were not accepted to US nursing schools because of insufficient faculty, classrooms, and lab space, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.

story continues below

The story notes that the Conways didn't know much about nursing when they decided to donate to the field. With the help of a colleague whose wife was a nurse, the couple began learning about the profession and university nursing programs. Read it in full here.