Memo Kickstarts Trump Plan to Get Rid of Career Officials

Federal agencies must develop plans to eliminate employee positions, according to a memo distributed Wednesday by President Trump's administration that sets in motion what could become a sweeping realignment of the American government. The memo expands the Republican president's effort to downsize the federal workforce, which he has described as an impediment to his agenda. Thousands of probationary employees have already been fired, and now his administration is turning its attention to career officials with civil service protection. More from the AP, which notes law enforcement, national security, public safety, military positions, and US Postal Service positions are exempt: