Cops: Wife Orchestrated US Missionary's Murder for Hire

A Minnesota woman on a Christian mission trip in southern Africa has been charged with killing her husband. Jackie Shroyer is accused in the murder of 44-year-old Beau Shroyer, who was found fatally stabbed in his vehicle in the Angola town of Thienjo on Oct. 25. His wife, who police found at the scene, was arrested in November alongside a 24-year-old security guard employed by the couple, per NBC News . On Monday, the couple's church, Lakes Area Vineyard Church in Detroit Lakes, confirmed Shroyer had been formally charged as a "co-author" in what police allege was a murder for hire.

Police allege the plot involved four people—Shroyer, security guard Bernadino Elisa, and two men Elisa hired, identified as 23-year-old Isalino Kayoo and 22-year-old Gelson Ramos; Ramos is the only suspect who has not been detained, per NBC and the Christian Post. The Angolan Criminal Investigation Service said there are "strong suspicions of a romantic relationship" between Elisa and Shroyer, who was in Angola with her missionary husband and five children, aged 9 to 17; they are now in the care of family members in the US. Police are investigating the possibility that Shroyer didn't want to leave the country once her husband's mission was over.

Police allege the men were promised $50,000 to carry out the murder, which was staged as a robbery at a spot Beau was known to give his wife driving lessons, per the Post. Police said they found Shroyer "distraught" alongside her husband's blood-stained body, per NBC. The investigation service said the alleged murder weapon, also found at the scene, was a knife brought to Angola from the US. Shroyer is expected to face trial within the next six months, according to SIM USA, the group that organized the mission. Meanwhile, Beau is remembered as an outdoorsman and kind former student resource officer for Detroit Lakes Police, dubbed "Officer Nice Guy," according to an obituary. (More murder stories.)