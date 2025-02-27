Tesla Takes Brand Loyalty Prize

Tesla owners stand by Elon Musk's product, even though there's evidence the billionaire is unpopular among Americans at large. Tesla is the big winner in S&P Global Mobility's annual Automotive Loyalty Awards for the third straight year, taking the prize for overall loyalty to make. The automaker also won for ethnic market loyalty to make and highest conquest percentage, Auto Remarketing reports. "While brand loyalty is still below pre-pandemic levels, we are starting to see a consistent trend of customers going back to the brands they are familiar with," said Joe LaFeir of S&P Global. "This will be important as we navigate a period of uncertainty in our industry assessing tariff and trade impacts on vehicle demand, making retention an even greater indicator of brand health."
Other winners include:
- General Motors: For overall loyalty to manufacturer, GM's 10th consecutive win in the category. The Chevrolet Equinox won for loyalty in the small utility segment. The manufacturer award been presented 29 times, and GM has won it 21.
- Ford: The Lincoln Corsair was the top model for customer loyalty. The parent Ford Motor Co. won five segment awards: the Corsair for the top luxury small utility, the Lincoln Nautilus for luxury mid-size utility, Ford Expedition for full-size utility, Ford F-series for light-duty pickup, and Ford F-250/350 for heavy-duty pickup. No other automaker won more than one segment award.
- Subaru: Overall loyalty to dealer, also won in 2022
- Land Rover: Most improved make loyalty, the brand's first victory
The awards are based on a review of 13.1 million new retail vehicle registrations in the US during 2024, S&P said. The review defines loyalty as a household that bought a new vehicle then buying another new vehicle of the same make, model, or manufacturer. Auto Remarketing has the full list of winners here. (More auto industry stories.)