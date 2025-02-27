Tesla Takes Brand Loyalty Prize

Tesla owners stand by Elon Musk's product, even though there's evidence the billionaire is unpopular among Americans at large. Tesla is the big winner in S&P Global Mobility's annual Automotive Loyalty Awards for the third straight year, taking the prize for overall loyalty to make. The automaker also won for ethnic market loyalty to make and highest conquest percentage, Auto Remarketing reports. "While brand loyalty is still below pre-pandemic levels, we are starting to see a consistent trend of customers going back to the brands they are familiar with," said Joe LaFeir of S&P Global. "This will be important as we navigate a period of uncertainty in our industry assessing tariff and trade impacts on vehicle demand, making retention an even greater indicator of brand health."