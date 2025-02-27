Daily Show Accepts Musk's Terms to Appear

Jon Stewart has plenty of ideas for how DOGE could save trillions of dollars without indiscriminately firing thousands of workers and it appears he may get the chance to inform Elon Musk directly. After the Daily Show host became so angry in his rant against DOGE's cost-cutting measures on Monday's show that he sliced open his hand , X users urged Musk to appear as Stewart's guest. On Tuesday, Musk responded. "I will do it if the show airs unedited," he wrote . A day later, the Daily Show agreed wholeheartedly. "We'd be delighted!" reads a tweet from the show's official X account, per USA Today .

Nothing is set in stone, but the X user Musk responded to Tuesday suggested an hour-long discussion between Musk and Stewart, an outspoken critic of the Trump administration, would show the American public how "wasteful" and "corrupt" the government is. Stewart didn't deny problems with the federal government, but suggested money could be saved by eliminating hedge fund tax breaks and subsidies to oil and gas companies. Should Musk appear as promised, the host would also likely ask about that controversial salute. "Maybe that was Elon's attempt at 'dabbing on the haters,'" Stewart said last month, per Vanity Fair. More recently, the show aired a body language expert's interpretation: "That's a Nazi salute." (More Elon Musk stories.)