That 'Tradwife' Account Folks Couldn't Stop Reading? Fake

For the past few years, the "tradwife" (short for "traditional wife") phenomenon has been taking off online, drawing gawkers intrigued by an ultraconservative lifestyle in which women and men adhere to old-school gender roles, with the woman in the relationship cheerfully tending house, cooking, and raising their many children. An internet detective, however, has now exposed one of those popular accounts, run under the handle "Patriarchy Hannah," as fake—though it's still not entirely clear who's behind it.

The facade crumbles: NBC News reports that earlier this month X user Ryan Duff started suspecting the person running the account wasn't actually a right-wing mom of 14 married to a guy named Tony, as she's said over the years. Duff pored over images that "Hannah" had posted online, property records, and obituaries to slowly piece together that she didn't appear to be who she said she was (see his initial tweet thread here). He says his search led him instead to an unmarried 37-year-old Arkansas woman named Jennifer, though images of the home that "Hannah" posted turned out to show a residence in Louisiana.