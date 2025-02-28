Michelle Trachtenberg's Cause of Death Will Remain a Mystery

Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death is "undetermined," and will remain so. The New York City Medical Examiner did not perform an autopsy at the request of the actor's family following law enforcement's conclusion that the death wasn't suspicious, CNN reports. Trachtenberg, 39, was found dead in her Manhattan apartment on Wednesday after what the outlet reports was a "medical issue." Some reports indicate Trachtenberg had received a liver transplant. "The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time," a rep said Wednesday.

Numerous celebrities have paid tribute to the star. "The real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday," Trachtenberg's Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively wrote on Instagram, per US Weekly. She described her "old friend" as "a kind person" with a "huge heart" who was "big and bold and distinctly herself." In her own tribute, per the AP, Trachtenberg's Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, "I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you." (More Michelle Trachtenberg stories.)