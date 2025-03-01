Chalamet's Oscar Campaign Worthy of Its Own Award

Actors have always campaigned during an Oscar season, but they usually do so in an understated and oh-so-serious manner. That's why Adrian Horton at the Guardian is so tickled to see Timothee Chalamet—up for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown—having so much goofy fun this season. "Chalamet has worn kitschy outfits to red carpet events, treated social media like an ironic art experiment and made the rounds with influencers," she writes. "In other words, though Chalamet is technically a millennial (born in 1995), we are witnessing the first genZ Oscar campaign."

Chalamet keeps scoring viral moments—as when he crashed his own look-alike contest and got fined for illegally parking a Lime bike at a premier—but he's also got the proper perspective, writes Horton. "This entire press run has evinced his concurrent talent for holding attention in the ways he wants to, for not taking oneself too seriously while also maintaining deep reverence for the craft, for balancing the esoteric and the very dumb." She is not predicting whether Chalamet will win a statuette on Sunday, but if "we're in the business of giving out awards for deserving, boundary-pushing work, then Chalamet's best actor campaign—unofficial and often unspoken efforts to sway awards voters and build public sentiment—deserves its own Oscar." (Read the full column.)