FDA Change on Ozempic to Shake Up the Market

The shortage of Ozempic and Wegovy has been declared over by the Food and Drug Administration, a change that suggests higher costs for users and lower income for companies selling off-brand versions of the weight-loss drugs. On Friday, the FDA updated its database to show the shortage of the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy, semaglutide, has been resolved, QZ reports. The move was praised by maker Novo Nordisk but not by companies operating with cheaper versions. "Today is not a good day for those suffering from chronic disease, and today's action is not contributing to making America healthy again," said the CEO of Noom, which prescribes compound semaglutide, per Axios .

Federal law generally prohibits compounding medications that are copies of commercially available ones. But the shortage designation is interpreted to mean the drug isn't commercially available. So digital health care companies jumped in. The head of Hims & Hers said it will keep selling compounded semaglutide and isn't giving up on the possibility of more shortages, adding that Novo Nordisk reported two weeks ago that it "would continue to have 'capacity limitations' and 'expected continued periodic supply constraints.'" Hims & Hers shares dropped about 26% on Friday. Off-brand versions of medications also are allowed to meet a clinical need, including a patient who requires a different dosage or way to administer the drug, per Axios. Otherwise, compounders have until late April or so to stop selling the copycat versions.

Novo Nordisk plans to spend $6.5 billion to increase its US manufacturing capacity. The high price of the drugs also has hurt the ability of some people to fill prescriptions. The effects of weight loss is being felt across the economy, as well. A study shows users are spending less at coffee shops and fast-food places, per the Washington Post. Walmart said some of its customers are buying less food. A Goldman Sachs economist says that if 60 million people are taking the medications by 2028, GDP would increase 1%, a jump of several trillion dollars. The Post has a look here at how the weight loss of one man who went from XXL to medium has affected his life across the board. (Ozempic and Wegovy prices could soon be negotiated directly between the government and drug manufacturers.)