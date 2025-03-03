Steph Curry: No More Dunking for Me

Steph Curry performed his first one-handed slam dunk since 2019 on Saturday during the Golden State Warriors' game against the Philadelphia 76ers, but don't expect more of them. "That will probably be my last dunk," Curry said after his team's 126-119 loss to the 76ers, ESPN reports. "I'm calling it right now. That was the last one you're going to see." Dunks are a bit of a rarity for Curry, CNN reports, but apparently he remembers very specifically the last time he performed the maneuver: "Six years ago. At home. Right wing. The right corner. A little back cut. I think it was a pass from KD (Kevin Durant)," Curry said when a reporter asked whether he recalled his last dunk.

As for why he dunked Saturday, Curry said assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse had, just that morning, told him he wanted to see Curry dunk. "He hadn't said that all year. And I haven't heard that in years and it happened tonight," he said, calling it a "hilarious" coincidence as well as a sign of how good he was feeling after struggling with knee pain this season. "And you want to take advantage of a cherry-pick opportunity," he said. "That will probably be my last dunk though. ... For sure, I will only lay the ball up. It took everything out of me to get up there." (Watch the dunk here.)