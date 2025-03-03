Here's Who Was 'Snubbed' During Oscars' In Memoriam

The Academy Awards were held just days after iconic actor Gene Hackman was found dead alongside his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, and Hackman was mourned on the red carpet as well as onstage. Morgan Freeman led a tribute to Hackman, saying, "He received two Oscars and more importantly he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world." Quincy Jones also received his own tribute, led by Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg, the AP reports, and the traditional "in memoriam" montage also honored David Lynch, Maggie Smith, Teri Garr, Joan Plowright, Donald Sutherland, Louis Gossett Jr., Shelley Duvall, James Earl Jones, Gena Rowlings, Dick Pope, Jeff Baena, Bob Newhart, Kris Kristofferson, M. Emmet Walsh, and Robert Towne, the Guardian reports.

But some notable names were not included, Variety reports. Among those left out: Michelle Trachtenberg, Shannen Doherty, Tony Todd, Chance Perdomo, Alain Delon, Tony Roberts, Linda Lavin, James Darren, Mitzi Gaynor, Martin Mull, Olivia Hussey, and Morgan Spurlock. The Hollywood Reporter delved into the in memoriam segment in a piece last month. "No matter what happens, there will be 10 headlines about who was snubbed posthumously, and there's nothing that can be done about it," says one expert. See the full piece for more on how the list of inclusions is decided. (More Oscars stories.)