Pitcher Who Hates Robot Umps Gets Trolled in Game

Major League Baseball is experimenting with robot umpires during this spring season, and Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer has made clear he is not a fan. That set the stage for a little trolling from an ex-teammate during a game on Sunday. As MLB.com recounts:

Scherzer's first pitch of the game was pretty much right down the middle, an easy called strike from the (human) home-plate ump. Batter Trea Turner of the Phillies nonetheless signaled for a robot challenge by tapping his helmet. Watch the moment here, as Turner doesn't try too hard to suppress his grin.

"I just wanted to see his eyes roll," said Turner afterward. As expected, the robot ump confirmed the pitch was a strike.