Washington, DC, Is Removing 'Black Lives Matter' Painting

The nation's capital city will remove the large painting of the words "Black Lives Matter" on a street one block from the White House as Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser struggles to fend off threats of encroachment from President Trump and the GOP-controlled Congress. Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde filed legislation Monday to withhold $185 million in transport funding this year alone if Black Lives Matter Plaza wasn't renamed Liberty Plaza, the Washington Post reports. In a Truth Social post Wednesday, Trump said the mayor had been told she "must clean up all of the unsightly homeless encampments in the City, specifically including the ones outside of the State Department, and near the White House."

Bowser, a Democrat, ordered the painting and renamed the intersection Black Lives Matter Plaza as a public act of defiance in June 2020 after days of protests at the site over police brutality following the killing of George Floyd. In Trump's second stint in the White House, Bowser has worked to avoid conflict and downplay any points of contention. In a statement posted on X Tuesday, Bowser said, "The mural inspired millions of people and helped our city through a painful period, but now we can't afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference. The devastating impacts of the federal job cuts must be our number one concern."

Trump recently revived a frequent campaign talking point about wanting a federal "takeover" of the nation's capital, describing Washington as riddled with crime, graffiti, and homeless encampments, the AP reports. Republicans have repeatedly threatened to interfere in city affairs in large and small ways. A measure currently before Congress, named the BOWSER Act, seeks to completely revoke the Home Rule Act of 1973 that grants the capital city limited autonomy. In his post about encampments on Wednesday, Trump said, "If she is not capable of doing so, we will be forced to do it for her! Washington, D.C. must become CLEAN and SAFE! We want to be proud of our Great Capital again. Thank you Mayor Bowser for your efforts on behalf of the Citizens of our Country. Hopefully you will be successful!" (More Washington, DC stories.)