Officials: Hackman, Wife Died of Natural Causes a Week Apart

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, died of natural causes a week apart, New Mexico authorities announced Friday. The two were found dead in their Santa Fe home on Feb. 26. The state medical examiner's office said Arakawa died first, probably around Feb. 11, USA Today reports. The actor "probably died around Feb. 18," which is when the last activity of his pacemaker was recorded, officials said. Their bodies were found in separate rooms; Dr. Heather Jarrell, the chief medical investigator, said Hackman, 95, might not have known his wife had died, per the AP .

"Mr. Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer's disease," Jarrell said. "He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that's what resulted in his death." Hackman's death was attributed to heart disease with Alzheimer's disease as a contributing factor. Officials said the cause of Arakawa's death was hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease linked to rodents that can bring on respiratory failure. Prescription pills were found scattered on a counter in the bathroom where her body was found; Jarrell said Friday that they were a thyroid medication and did not play a role in Arakawa's death. A maintenance worker discovered the bodies.