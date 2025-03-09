Secret Service Shoots Man Near White House

The Secret Service said it shot an armed man about a block from the White House early Sunday after a confrontation. The man was hospitalized, but no information was released about his condition, USA Today reports. The agency said it had earlier been informed by police in Indiana that a suicidal man might be on his way to Washington. Secret Service personnel spotted his parked vehicle around midnight Saturday, a statement said, and saw a pedestrian who fit his description near the intersection of 17th and F Streets NW.
"As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued," the Secret Service said, per the AP, "during which shots were fired by our personnel." No other injuries were reported. Because the shooting involved law enforcement officers, the District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police Department will conduct the investigation. President Trump was in Florida at the time of the shooting, per the BBC. (More Secret Service stories.)