Secret Service Shoots Man Near White House

The Secret Service said it shot an armed man about a block from the White House early Sunday after a confrontation. The man was hospitalized, but no information was released about his condition, USA Today reports. The agency said it had earlier been informed by police in Indiana that a suicidal man might be on his way to Washington. Secret Service personnel spotted his parked vehicle around midnight Saturday, a statement said, and saw a pedestrian who fit his description near the intersection of 17th and F Streets NW.